Former judge facing theft charges won’t face disciplinary panel

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A former Limestone County judge facing criminal charges won’t face — at least for now — a judicial discipline panel following his resignation in early July.

Douglas Patterson, who was indicted in December, was scheduled to be tried by the Alabama Court of Judiciary for alleged misconduct.

Patterson has been paid $118,000 by the state of Alabama since August 2019, even though he’s been suspended from the bench for 11 months. He was indicted in December on charges of stealing from a court fund and from two elderly clients while in private practice. He was set to go to trial in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed criminal trials in Alabama.

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, citing the criminal charges, an apparent confession and the fact that Patterson was still being paid on suspension, charged him with violating judicial ethics. The case, aimed at formally removing him from the bench, was set for trial July 9. But Patterson submitted his resignation a few days before the trial. The commission said it needed more time to decide if it still wanted to pursue the ethics charges against Patterson.

This week, the commission said it’s dismissing its case, but wants to reserve the right to pursue a judicial charge if Patterson wins his criminal case.

The JIC also asked the court to impose its trial preparation costs on Patterson — $563.44. No trial date has been set on Patterson’s criminal charges.

Governor Kay Ivey this week selected a Limestone County Assistant District Attorney, R. Gray West, to fill Patterson’s seat on the bench.