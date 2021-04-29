Former Huntsville City Schools superintendent running for Congress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski is jumping into the race for Congress. Wardynski is the third candidate to announce a bid for the 5th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for senate.



Wardynski most recently served as Assistant Secretary of the Army in the Trump Administration, and he says it’s that experience that sets him apart from the pack.



“Northern Alabama is to a very significant degree driven by defense spending, spending on space, and these programs were right in my wheelhouse in The Pentagon. I know the issues, I know the players in Congress,” Wardynski said.



As Assistant Secretary of the Army, Wardynski said he was responsible for army personnel policy, supervising the army’s 1.3 million person manpower program, and the development of a $450 billion five-year defense program.



“We’re going to need an individual up here in northern Alabama that can articulate the case for our workforce, why works have to stay here in Huntsville, there are interests in moving it out of Huntsville, into other states,” said Wardynski.



Wardynski, who enters a three-person race against Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong and Huntsville City Schools teacher Andy Blalock, said he is also running to limit the federal government’s role in education.



“The federal government’s role there has not been particularly helpful. They’re going to look to deepen their involvement through these grants, through federal funding, or denying federal funding, to our school systems,” said Warynski.



The former Huntsville City Schools superintendent, departed his position in 2016, just one month after voters elected two new school board members who campaigned as critics of his tenure.



“I got a lot done. There was no desegregation order planned when I arrived. The District had been under a desegregation order since 70, with no plan to end it. In a matter of six months, I put a plan together that the court agreed to, and the board voted for, well that’s contentious,” said Wardynski.

