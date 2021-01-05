Former Holt HS teacher indicted on sex abuse charges from 1990s

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old man has been charged with rape and sodomy after a victim came forward alleging she had been sexually assaulted by him during her time in the Tuscaloosa County School System.

Henry Joel Snow, 57, has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and second-degree sodomy.

In February 2020, authorities say a victim filed a report with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office alleging she was sexually assaulted by Snow when she was a student in the Tuscaloosa County School System during the late 1990s.

Snow was a teacher and coach of the girls’ softball team at Holt High School at the time, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reports. He was 35 at the time of the offense.

After the victim filed the report, the Violent Crimes Unit assumed the case and began a 10-monthlong investigation. Upon the conclusion of the case, a Grand Jury was able to return with indictments on Snow.

Snow was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Dec. 24, 2020, and has since been released on bond.

Since his employment in the Tuscaloosa County School System, Snow no longer works in the school system and has not for years. He recently was employed by Mobile City School System.

If there are any other previous students or persons who feel that they may have been victimized by Snow, authorities encourage them to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205 464-8690.