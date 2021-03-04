Former Hartselle Medical Center building to be demolished

The tattered tarp barely covers the emergency room sign at the former Hartselle Medical Center.

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The former Hartselle Medical Center building will be demolished starting March 5th.

According to the President of Decatur Morgan Hospital, Kelli Powers, the asbestos removal in the facility will begin Friday with the demolition project lasting about five months.

Powers say the property will be landscaped once the building is taken down.

Hartselle Medical Center was closed by Capella Healthcare in 2012 prior to being sold to Huntsville Hospital Health System, according to the release. The original hospital building was constructed in 1953.

Powers said that no decision has been made regarding its future use.