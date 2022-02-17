GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Guntersville High School Volleyball coach was charged with criminal harassment following his suspension and resignation.

The complaint was filed against James Patrick Latta in Guntersville Municipal Court on January 27. It was later amended on February 16, including further details on the alleged incident.

Court documents stated, “While the victim was at the Guntersville High School gym, the listed offender pressed the leg of a ball cart against her crotch repeatedly.”

The complaint against Latta was made by a minor.

A trial date for Latta has not been set at this time.