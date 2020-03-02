Former GE CEO Jack Welch dies at 84 News by: CNN Wire Posted: Mar 2, 2020 / 08:44 AM CST / Updated: Mar 2, 2020 / 08:44 AM CST Jack Welch, who led General Electric through 20 years of its greatest financial success, has died, according to CNBC, which spoke with his wife, Suzy. He was 84. Welch became CEO of GE in 1981 and led it until his retirement in 2001. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction