Former GE CEO Jack Welch dies at 84

by: CNN Wire

Jack Welch, who led General Electric through 20 years of its greatest financial success, has died, according to CNBC, which spoke with his wife, Suzy. He was 84.

Welch became CEO of GE in 1981 and led it until his retirement in 2001.

