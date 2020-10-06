Former DeKalb County teacher charged with inappropriate behavior with students

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A former Sylvania School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office charged Dustin Wade Dalton, 28, of Rainsville with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material. Dalton is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Sheriff Nick Welden says this is a joint investigation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Due to the fact that this is still very early in the investigation, more charges may be added at a later date.

If anyone feels as though they have been a victim, please contact Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.

“This is an absolutely unfortunate event that has happened in our quiet Town of Sylvania. We want to thank the community for coming forward with information that aided us in conducting this investigation,” said Sheriff Nick Welden. “We would like to ask for prayer for the victims and their families. Protecting our youth from this type of behavior is a top priority here at the sheriff’s office>”