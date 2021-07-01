Former Decatur teacher sentenced to 10 years for sex act with student

DECATUR, Ala. — A former Decatur High School teacher was sentenced to ten years after pleading guilty to engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

Carrie Cabri Witt will serve the sentence with 18 months in prison, followed by another 18 months in the community corrections program. The remainder of her sentence will be served on probation.

Witt will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Decatur Police originally arrested Witt in 2016. After an investigation, Witt was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years.

Witt attempted to challenge the sentence in 2016 arguing that she had a constitutional right to privacy to engage in consensual sex acts with whomever she chooses, but a Morgan County district judge denied the motion.

After a period of administrative leave, Witt ultimately resigned her position with Decatur City Schools in 2018.