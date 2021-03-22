Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty in student sex case

DECATUR, Ala. — A former Decatur High School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to engaging in a sex act with a student.

The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said Carrie Cabri Witt entered a blind plea to one count of engaging in a sex act with a student. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced.

Witt was arrested in 2016 on two charges of having sex with a student. She was accused of having sex with two 17-year-old students.

The charges against her were originally dismissed in 2017 based on her argument that the law under which she was charged with unconstitutional. She argued that she was only being prosecuted for a consensual relationship because she was a school employee, and that it violated her 14th Amendment right to privacy and equal protection.

Prosecutors appealed the decision, and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the judgment and reinstated the charges.

Witt resigned as a teacher in Decatur City Schools in 2018, after being on paid administrative leave for two years.

Witt is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.