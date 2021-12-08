Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay pleads guilty to conspiracy

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme.

Court records show on Tuesday Holladay changed his plea of not guilty to guilty for one count of conspiracy. He still faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.

He is one of two former schools superintendents, including former Limestone county Superintendent Tom Sisk, accused of conspiracy to defraud the U.S Government.

Federal officials said the two former superintendents and four other people fraudulently claimed private school students who attended schools in the Black Belt Region, were enrolled full time in Athens City and Limestone County School Districts. The systems received state funds for those students.

The Plaintiffs, in this case, are students who prosecutors say had their identities stolen.

Holladay’s next court date was scheduled for February 2022.