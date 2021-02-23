Former Athens and Limestone County superintendents indicted on federal charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, his wife and former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk are among those named in a federal indictment accusing them of fraudulently enrolling students in virtual school programs in order to profit for themselves.

In addition to Holladay, his wife Deborah, and Sisk, the indictment also names Rick Carter, who was a technology teacher and later director of innovative programs for Athens City Schools. It also lists retired educator Gregory Corkren and David Tutt, who worked at Marengo Academy in Linden. Corkren and Tutt are both longtime friends of Trey Holladay, according to the indictment.

The alleged scheme centers around Athens Renaissance School and its offering of virtual education courses.

The indictment alleges that student information from private schools around the state was entered as virtual students in Athens Renaissance School in order to obtain more funding than the district was entitled to. The defendants in the indictment then took some of that increased revenue for their own personal use, the indictment claims.

Corkren and Sisk are also accused of a similar agreement in recruiting students for Limestone County Virtual School.

Charges in the indictment include wire fraud and identity theft.

Holladay parted ways with Athens City Schools in October 2020, when the board agreed to a $250,000 separation agreement. He had been on paid administrative leave after federal agents searched his home.

Sisk left Limestone County in 2019 for a job in Bristol, Tenn. He resigned as director of schools there in February 2020, after questions were raised about his doctorate degree.

