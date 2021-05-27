Former astronaut James Halsell pleads guilty to fatal Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former astronaut James Halsell has pleaded guilty to the deaths of two sisters four years after he was involved in a car wreck where they were killed along Hwy. 82 in Tuscaloosa County.

James Halsell, 64, pleaded guilty to to manslaughter and assault driving under the influence at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Thursday in the deaths of Niomi James, 11, and Jayla Parler, 13. He is facing 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charges and 10 years for the assault charge.

Halsell is scheduled for sentencing Thursday. Prosecutors have asked for the possibility of probation to be denied for him.

Jayla Parler (left) and Niomi James (right) (Photo courtesy of Latrice Parler)

On June 6, 2016, the car Halsell was driving struck the car with James and Parler were passengers in, causing both of them to be ejected from the car. James pronounced dead at the scene and Parler dying after being taken to a nearby hospital. According to state troopers, neither girl was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

When Halsell was arrested later that month, he was charged with reckless murder. Halsell was released from jail after posting $150,000 bond. Later that year, a grand jury indicted him on reckless murder and first-degree assault charges.

Police believed alcohol and speed were factors, but Halsell’s attorneys argued that sleeping medication was to blame.

At the time of the crash, Halsell was on probation for a previous driving under the influence arrest.

I’m at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse for the hearing of James Halsell. In 2016, while on probation for a previous DUI, Halsell was involved in an alleged DUI that killed 11YO and 13YO Niomi James and Jayla Parler. He faces two counts of reckless murder. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/EcXuwc65g4 — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) May 27, 2021

“We just miss them and we know we can’t get them back,” mother Latrice Parler told CBS 42 last summer. “But we are not going to stop fighting for them and being a voice for them either. We have to be the voices for these children now and it’s important that we continue to speak on their behalf for justice for all of us.”

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Halsell took part in five Space Shuttle missions and worked with NASA in different capacities before retiring in 2006.