Former Alabama sheriff indicted on ethics charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff has been indicted on charges of using his office for personal gain.

Court records filed Wednesday show former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw is facing two felony charges.

Upshaw left office in January 2019 after losing a reelection bid, and he was arrested in September for the alleged misuse of public funds.

The Alabama Ethics Commission referred a complaint against Upshaw to prosecutors.

The attorney general’s office says its special prosecutions division presented the case to grand jurors. An attorney for Upshaw didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.