Former Alabama prison guard sentenced for trying to bring drugs into prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama Department of Corrections guard was sentenced to more than seven years behind bars for distributing drugs in the state prison where he worked.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre on Wednesday sentenced Gary Charles Dixon, Jr. to 87 months in prison on one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Dixon pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Dixon in 2020 attempted to smuggle 497 grams of methamphetamine into William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer where he was employed as a corrections officer.