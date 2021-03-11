Former Alabama police officer accused of sexual misconduct

by: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Birmingham was arrested on a charge of engaging in sexual conduct with a female prisoner.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says 51-year-old David Wayne Montgomery of Orange Beach surrendered to authorities in Jefferson County on a charge of custodial sexual misconduct.

He is now free on a bond of $15,000.

A statement says Montgomery previously worked as a police officer in Trussville, where he was accused of having sexual contact with a prisoner at the city jail.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Montgomery had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

