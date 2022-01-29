MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama stand-out linebacker Trey DePriest was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Michigan

According to the Springfield News-Sun, Trey DePriest, 28, was booked into the Clarke County, Ohio jail Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Court records from Michigan’s 36th District show DePriest was wanted for armed robbery, assault, and felony assault. Those charges were filed on Nov. 11.

DePriest committed to the Alabama football team in July 2010 and played as a linebacker for the team until 2015, 247 Sports reported.

The U.S. Marshals Office said the armed robbery case remains under investigation and the office is continuing to search for Adrian Chilton, another suspect in the case, the News-Sun reported.