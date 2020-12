NORTHPORT, Ala. – Ray Perkins, a former University of Alabama football coach, died Thursday morning at his home in Northport. He was 79.

Al.com reports that Ray Perkins coached at the pro and college levels for over 40 years.

Parkins is best known among college football fans as the man who succeeded Paul “Bear” Bryant as head coach at Alabama, according to Al.com.

The report says that Perkins had been dealing with heart issues for the past couple of years.