For the forgetful, there’s the hide-a-mask. The hat-mask mashup is a baseball cap with a hidden mask built-in.

People can pull the mask down when ready to wear, and slide it back into the hat when it is not needed.

The cap and face-cover combo comes in several colors, patterns, and themes. There’s even a visor version.

Hide-a-mask is selling on Kickstarter for a $26 minimum pledge.