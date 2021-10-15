‘Forever Spartan’: Middle Tennessee community mourns loss of mother, son just one week apart

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Spring Hill community is mourning the loss of a mother and her son to COVID-19. Maude Corbett and her son Austin passed away just one week apart.

The Corbetts are well known in the community as the owners of Old School Café, and for the spirit their son Austin exhibited day in and day out.

Austin was often found cheering on the Summit High School Spartans as one of their biggest fans or bringing smiles to his colleagues at Groove Life.

“It’s really tough not having him here, because he brought so much life to all of us,” Braden Parsons who worked with Austin at Groove Life told News 2.

His smile and carefree spirit would brighten the darkest of moods.

“He was the heart of Groove,” Parsons explained.

Austin was like family and one of Parsons best buddies, a friendship that he says first started over Austin’s love for fruit snacks and grew into a friendly competition.

“He loved being competitive, so every day he would come to talk a little trash to me saying he was faster than me or stronger than me. So I’d challenge him to arm wrestling or a race and we always just had a bunch of fun,” Parsons smiled.

Austin, a graduate of Summit High School, was a Spartans super fan.

“He was a huge Summit Spartans fan. He went to every Summit game, loved supporting them, just loved sports and doing whatever he could to be involved with that.”

The Corbetts were always together, a love the community experienced first hand at their family restaurant Old School Café. The café has been closed for several weeks as the family of three all battled COVID-19.

“It’s been really tough on them and so it was devastating to hear that his mom passed away, but what someone mentioned yesterday in our company is that one positive with this is that Austin never had to experience life without his mom because he was still in the hospital, and so I don’t think he ever knew that she passed away so he didn’t have to have that struggle, but now he is with her,” said Parsons.

Austin’s father Bill has recovered from COVID-19 and was able to be with his son in his final moments.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the self-employed father mourning the loss of his wife and son.

There will be a celebration of life for Austin and Maude on October 24 at the Summit High School football field. The gathering is at 2:00 p.m. and the dress is casual, Spartan colors.