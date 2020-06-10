Food City’s first Alabama supermarket to open in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Food City president and chief executive officer Steven Smith announced Wednesday afternoon that the company’s first store in the state of Alabama will be in Albertville.

Company and community leaders joined together on the construction site at the corner of U.S. Highway 231 and State Highway 75, where the former K-Mart sat.

Company leaders say they were drawn to Albertville because of the city’s strong love of community and growth.

Vice President of Marketing Kevin Stafford told WHNT News 19 that Food City is similar, if not higher, in quality and customer service as Publix, but is more economical for shoppers.

Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea explains what this Food City location has to offer that others in the city do not.

“The thing that I think they’re offering that is going to be mighty handy for our community is a drive-through pharmacy, inside interior restaurant/deli, Starbucks coffee is going to be there. The meat market, the seafood is going to be really nice. The floral department is something that I think is going to be special as well,” said Honea.

The 54,000 square foot building is expected to be complete and open by Spring 2021.

Two other national businesses will be attached to the grocery store, but those companies have not yet been announced.