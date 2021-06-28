Food City, Richard Petty, and Paralyzed Veterans of America partner for in-store donation drive

(WHNT) — Food City, racecar driver Richard Petty, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) are partnering up for an in-store donation drive to kick off Independence Day festivities.

PVA, the nation’s lone nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, or diseases, will receive donations directly from all Food City location for their 75th anniversary of supporting programs and services for these veterans free of charge.

The campaign runs from June 30, 2021 to July 27, 2021. Customers will be allowed to select between $1, $3, and $5 donations at checkouts to be added to their totals.

“2021 is a big year for PVA,” said David Zurfluh, PVA president and a former member of the U.S. Air Force. “In addition to celebrating our 75th year of supporting veterans, we are also kicking off our 11-year partnership with Food City – that’s more than 4,000 days of working together to help veterans gain access to quality care, benefits, and career opportunities they deserve.”

Visit pva.org for more on the annual campaign.