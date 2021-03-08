Food City hosts hiring event in hopes of hiring 170 employees

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Albertville’s newest grocery store is looking for nearly 200 employees to make their team the best in town.

Monday, March 8, was the third hiring event Food City has hosted at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.

The district manager told News 19 that the supermarket chain want to hire 170 employees for various full and part-time positions, including managers, cashiers, and food service workers.

“One of the things that Food City likes to be known for is running the best grocery store in the town we operate in and we’ve been very excited and pleased with the turnover that we’ve had and we’ve had as I said some talented people that have come in for interviews and we’ve done some very successful hiring in the last few days,” said Food City District Manager Daryl Massey.

There is one final hiring event on Tuesday, March 9 at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.