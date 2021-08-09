Food City gives $700k to area schools

ABINGDON, Virg. – Food City’s School Bucks program contributes to more than a thousand participating area schools each year, $700,000 to be exact.

This year’s donations are already on their way to those schools, as another year of fundraising is being planned.

Steven C. Smith, Food City President and CEO said in a release that schools are definitely in more dire need this year than ever, thanks to the pandemic. “Most of our area schools have incurred significant expenses due to COVID-19 and need additional support,” he said.

The 2021-2022 School Bucks program begins September 1, and will continue through May 10, 2022.

For every $1 spent using your Foody City ValuCard, 1 School Buck point is awarded.

If you want your points to go to a specific school, you can link your Food City card to the school of your choice by visiting here.

Another $700,000 has been pledged for the current school year. School allocations are based on the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school.

Participating schools can monitor their progress throughout the year here.