Food City breaks ground on new Albertville location, other retail chains to come

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Crews are making quick work of getting the new Albertville Marketplace built in Albertville where the Kmart once sat at the corner of Highway 431 and Highway 75.

It will be home to several businesses, including a supermarket, and as officially announced Tuesday an Ulta Beauty and Five Below.

City of Albertville, Hutton Development and Food City representatives broke ground Tuesday on the supermarket chain’s first Alabama location.

Food City will be a 54,000 square foot space with lots to offer at competitive prices, according to the company’s president and CEO Steven Smith.

“It’ll have everything from a Starbucks to a sit-down café, a brick pizza oven, hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, pharmacy, floral boutique. It’ll be quite a shopping experience for the customers here,” explained Smith.

He expects the store will create around 180 jobs.

“We’ll give a lot of people their first job and sometimes we give a lot of people their last job, with a lot of great retirees that come to work for us,” said Smith.

The Albertville Marketplace is one of many new developments in Albertville.

Two large hotels, Firehouse Subs, Dunkin Donuts, and a Buffalo Wild Wings are also opening within the next year.

Mayor Tracy Honea told News 19 the development is a bright spot in a time shadowed by COVID-19.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, but we’re excited here in Albertville that we’ve had the opportunity to continue to grow with new businesses and new developments coming. We’ve just got a lot of people working together and it’s taken all of that especially in the time we’re in right now to hopefully stay on track to hopefully bring other stuff,” said Honea.

He said a restaurant component in the Albertville Marketplace will be announced a little later.

Food City is expected to open in Spring 2021.