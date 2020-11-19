Food Bank of North Alabama temporarily closing after positive COVID-19 test results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Food Bank of North Alabama will temporarily close after positive COVID-19 test results were announced.

The food bank will be closed until November 30th. According to the release, the Food Bank of North Alabama was notified of positive COVID-19 test results and will close its Huntsville offices and warehouse space immediately through Monday, November 30th.

“Currently, the Food Bank is averaging a distribution of more than one million pounds of food each month,” explains Shirley Schofield, Executive Director. “We know the need is great and this closure, while temporary and necessary, will impact members of our community that struggle with hunger. During this time, we encourage people who want to help to reach out directly to our partner agencies.”