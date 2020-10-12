Food Bank of North Alabama sees meal increase by millions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Six million meals have kept the hungry of north Alabama fed since March.

The Food Bank of North Alabama has provided those meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Food Bank Director Shirley Schofield, these numbers massively outweigh what the food bank has seen in years past.

“What we’re seeing is double to quadruple the number of people seeking assistance, and a lot of it is people who, families who have never sought assistance before,” Schofield said.

The food bank delivers using cars, buses and large shipping trucks. Some of the larger deliveries are for the Mobile Food Pantry, which Schofield explained used to run three to four times a year. Now, it’s much more often.

“Currently we’re doing at least 1-2 a week, so we have tremendously increased the number of mobile pantries,” she said.

An increase in equipment usage means an increase in repair requests.

“We’re doing so much more movement of food, so many more distributions, it’s just automatic that sometimes things are going to break down,” Schofield said.

A recent $50,000 donation from the Mazda Foundation will allow Schofield and her team to repair that broken equipment and help pay for the increase in supply, as opposed to potentially being forced to choose.

“In general, before this started, we would spend maybe $350,000 per year on food. We spent that in the first month of COVID alone,” she said.

She expects an ‘economic crisis’ to keep the food bank’s numbers to remain inflated for the months to come. High need combined with supply chain delays has forced the team to start thinking ahead in order to meet demand.

“There also has been some disruption in the supply chain so we want to make sure we’re ordering food now that we’ll have for the holidays and that we’ll have for early into next year,” she said.

Schofield said this time next year she hopes the community could be in a state of economic recovery, but even then, numbers could could stay high even during the long road back to normal.