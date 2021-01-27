Food Bank of North Alabama receives $50,000 Mazda Foundation grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mazda Foundation, Inc. announced a $50,000 grant to the Food Bank of North Alabama to help the organization meet continued record demand for food.

The Food Bank distributed 1.5 million pounds of food in December alone, a 50 percent increase from the average of one million pounds of food a month.

Because the extreme need for food in North Alabama is still prevalent, Mazda wanted to help.

Every dollar provides seven meals through the Food Bank, so the funds will help serve 350,000 meals, but executive director Shirley Schofield says that’s not all.

“Right now, it’s been really hard to get as much food as we need donated, so we’ve been purchasing a lot,” said Schofield. “It does take a while, and we’ve been purchasing a lot of emergency food boxes and then we distribute it out to the community. So we will probably spend some of it on that and some of it just on the regular operations of our mobile pantries and just getting the food out where it needs to go.”

Schofield says their biggest need right now is money to purchase food, so they are extremely thankful for the grant.

The Mazda Foundation has partnered with the Food Bank of North Alabama since 2019, and this latest award brings the total financial support to $194,000.