Food Bank of North Alabama grateful for Mazda Foundation’s donation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A donation of $50,000 from the Mazda Foundation has organizers with the Food Bank of North Alabama feeling relieved.

According to Food Bank Executive Director Shirley Schofield, the donation symbolizes Mazda’s attempt at being a community partner, as a Mazda-Toyota-Manufacturing facility is being built right here in Huntsville.

The Food Bank of North Alabama is serving roughly 1 million meals a month since the pandemic started.

Schofield said Mazda’s donation could not have come at a better time.

“Not only does it make sure we can purchase the food that we need, but also if there’s any kind of equipment that we need that needs to be repaired because we’re doing so much more movement of food, so many more distributions, that it’s just automatic that things are going to break down,” Schofield said.

The numbers of those being fed are quadruple the numbers they fed before the pandemic, and just because the case numbers have plateaued here in North Alabama, Schofield said that doesn’t mean people are going back to work.