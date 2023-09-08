HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Food Bank of North Alabama is working to make sure no one goes hungry.

As part of Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank of North Alabama is hosting several drive-thru food pantries. Friday, it gave out free food at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.

The drive-thru event started at 11:00 a.m., however, Special Programs Manager, Natalie Bishnoi said they had people “lining up as early as 9:00 a.m.” Bishnoi said there is a real need in our community, as groceries become less accessible for people.

“There is a great need, you know with the prices of food going up, and salaries aren’t increasing to match the prices of everything and we’re seeing more and more folks needing assistance with food,” she said.

At the drive-thru event, they handed out fresh fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable food and frozen meats.

The Food Bank of North Alabama’s next drive-thru food pantry will be in Florence, at WC Handy Place on Thursday, September 14th.

The Food Bank of North Alabama encourages anyone who needs food assistance to reach out. You can learn more on their website.