Food Bank of North Alabama distributes over 25,000 pounds of food in Marshall County

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- The Food Bank of North Alabama was in Marshall County Wednesday distributing nutritious meals to those in need.

During the mobile pantry drive-through event, drivers were able to pull up, pop their trunks, and have food bank and Tyson Foods employees put boxes of food into their trunks.

“It is a red county which means there’s not a lot of food that gets out here, so we’re doing a drive through mobile pantry. We know there’s also a lot of cases here so we’re trying to be safe and avoid our distancing,” said Food Bank of North Alabama programs coordinator Sarah Bensinger.

Bensinger and her crew handed out more than 25,000 pounds of food to any Marshall County resident affected by COVID-19. All the resident had to do was give them their name and address for USDA purposes.

The families were able to take home a gallon of milk, a bag of fresh oranges, and a large box of shelf stable items.

Tyson Foods also gave away a total of more than 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

Food bank leaders told WHNT News 19 that community needs have gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost their job so maybe they can’t afford at this moment to go purchase food ,” said Bensinger.

“We’re wanting to lend a helping hand to the community and make sure we’re helping the people that need the help,” explained Food Bank of North Alabama SNAP outreach coordinator John Baker.

Baker also works for Feeding the Gulf Coast.

They said while food donations are appreciated, they could really use monetary donations.

“$1 feeds 7 people. We really could use monetary donations because we could do so much with that,” said Bensinger.

The Food Bank of north Alabama serves 11 counties including Dekalb, Jackson, and Marshall.

Not only is it feeding more than 80,000 people each year, it is also helping them sign up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“We know DHR is super busy right now because of the pandemic. They’ve just seen and increased volume of calls and we’re here to help them to take those phone calls, to help people apply and process that through DHR’s system, so that they can make sure they’re taken care of,” said Baker.

The SNAP benefits enrollment center phone number is (877) 833-2550. The application can be found here.