Food bank continues providing amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama is doing its best to continue supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. During these challenging time, the bank is continuing to supply food to 11 counties and works with nearly 250 organizations to distribute it.

Right now, the need for food in our community is higher than ever.

“Not only has the need gone up exponentially, the supply we have coming in has gone down,” said executive director Shirley Schofield.

Donations have decreased, partly because grocery store shelves are emptying faster.

“A lot of that was stuff that would have been donated to us, now it’s going out into the public,” Schofield said.

But the food bank is still purchasing food to provide for the food-insecure people in out community. Normally, their budget is about $350,000 per year. The bank has spent that same amount on food just in the past month.

The food bank is normally prepared to provide in an urgent or emergency situation, like a natural disaster. In those situations, the food bank can call on outside resources within the Feeding America network, but this is different. COVID-19 is affecting everyone, everywhere, and for an unknown amount of time.

The food bank says food and diaper donations are always helpful, but financial donations help them to supply people who need it most in the shortest amount of time.