ALABAMA (WHNT) – The FDA has pulled another baby formula off the shelves after an infant’s death was announced on Monday. Currently, there are five cases associated with the recall, two of which have resulted in death, according to the FDA.

As a result of an FDA investigation, batches of product from three different brands – Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare – have been recalled. The Alabama Department of Public Health says they haven’t seen any cases here in the state.

“But we do have infants that potentially had infected formula,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield told News 19.

The ADPH says they’re keeping a close eye on these cases through the Women and Infants program that they run.

“That effects 1,500 families. So we’re in the process of contacting them and making sure that they got their formulas switched out.”

While the choice to pull the formulas off the shelf has been voluntary, there still hasn’t been any traces of the bacteria found in the formula so far. But, parents are still extremely concerned.

“If they are convinced that their infant did consume some of these formulas, then they just want to be on the lookout for any unusual signs or symptoms that their baby is just not acting right,” Dr. Stubblefield said. Some of those signs are decreased appetite, irritability or fever and it doesn’t take much to affect an infant.

“If they were to consume that formula they would be at risk of getting the infection and because their bodies are different than ours that infection can spread to their entire system and make them very sick,” Dr. Stubblefield told News 19.

According to the FDA, four infants were reported to have Cronobacter Infections and one was reported with a Salmonella Newport Infection. All five infants were hospitalized and two have died.

While the thought is scary, Michelle Jeffcoat, a clinical nutritionist at Children’s Alabama, says to remain calm, “This formula recall is voluntary meaning that they don’t know for sure that the bacteria is in the formula,”

Jeffcoat says, giving an infant something other than breast milk or formula is not recommended, the FDA is continuing their investigation of formulas.

“Don’t panic and look to your health care professionals to guide you, there are plenty of infant formulas that are not made by this particular company, by Abbott nutrition, that will meet the needs of infants and young children perfectly well,” Jeffcoat told News 19.

The investigation is still ongoing as to whether the infections are connected to the formula. But, if you believe your infant is showing any signs of changed behavior and has consumed any of the recalled formula, health officials say parents should seek immediate medical care.