Foley man arrested on multiple charges of child porn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Baldwin County man was arrested Monday on multiple charges of possession of child porn, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

58-year-old John Robert Prochazka surrendered at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on January 22.

Prochazka’s bond was set at $250,000 with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Baldwin County grand jury, resulting in Prochazka’s indictment on January 12.

According to the release, the indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

No further information about the investigation is availiable.