Foley man arrested in connection to Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested a fourth person in connection to a shooting investigation at Decatur Place Apartments last November.

Jerry Smith, 47, of Foley, was arrested on June 28th, after police said he tried to run away from officers. Smith was charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment, and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied apartment.

Police say Smith and three other men were involved in the shooting last November, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the area of Courtney Drive Southwest. Officers found shots were fired at multiple apartments and vehicles.

The investigation identified Cordarrel Nicholas, 31, of Decatur, Kenneth Nicholas, 30, of Decatur, and Antonio Anderson, 24, of Decatur as suspects.

Cordarrel Nicholas was found and placed under arrest on December 22, 2020. Kenneth Nicholas and Antonio Anderson turned themselves in the following day. Each suspect was charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment. They were each booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

Smith was also found in possession of spice and marijuana at the time of his arrest, according to police. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Smith was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $91,600 bond.