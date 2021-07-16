Florida’s Panama City Police Department continue murder investigation

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is continuing its investigation into a murder at 3005 Kings Harbour Boulevard.

The 61-year-old man was Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V who was found by officers responding to a welfare call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, a woman is in custody and is being questioned about the incident.

Neighbors said they were shocked to learn what had happened so close to their homes.

“I mean it was definitely caught by surprise, definitely in our neighborhood,” Denia Meyer, a neighbor said. “I think we live in a great neighborhood. We’ve lived here for a couple years and everyone’s been very welcoming to us. So it definitely is catching us all by surprise, I’m sure. Like the rest of the community our hearts go out to the family. It’s just unfortunate to be honest.”

Meyer was with her children when she first saw police in her neighborhood.

“We were ordering Doordash and my son is the one that brought it to our attention that something was going on down the road,” Meyer said. “So I didn’t think too much about it and um we got in the truck to go meet the doordasher and came up to the crime scene. So um definitely a very unfortunate event that none of us were expecting in this community.”

While other neighbors were also shocked about what happened Wednesday evening, they declined interview requests.

However, Meyer plans to take certain steps to ensure the safety of herself and her children.

“I think that in any community you live in, when you hear something like this happening it definitely puts your guard up and you’re a little bit more aware of your surroundings I guess.”

There are steps that Meyer said she has always done, and will continue to do so.

“I’ll just probably continue to do what I’ve always done, lock my doors, keep my kids near. I think in 2021 that’s what we should all be doing in the first place.”