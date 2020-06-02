Florida state trooper, protestor share hug

In Florida, a state trooper and a protestor embraced in a hug and it has become a moment of solidarity and hope for many in the country.

In Miami, protesters began making their way to the Julia Tuttle Causeway, when they were met by a line of state troopers on the eastbound ramp. It was there that Captain Roger Reyes met Renita Holmes. He asked if he could hug her, and she said yes.

Holmes says she was there to hopefully keep things from escalating between law enforcement and protesters.

The hug between Captain Reyes and Holmes was even shared by the White House. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnan played the video during a news conference and shared the moment with the nation.