Florida man spotted with Nancy Pelosi lectern during Capitol riot pleads guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man photographed carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty for his part in the riot.

Court records show 36-year-old Adam Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in Washington federal court to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building.

Sentencing guidelines in the plea agreement call for up to six months in prison for the Parrish man, but a judge will make a final decision at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.

A plea agreement recommends that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage. Prosecutors have said the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.