Florida man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 36-year-old Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Washington Sheriff’s deputies began investigating 36-year-old Christopher Duffy in 2019 after getting reports about the abuse from Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Duffy was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12.

Duffy had remained in the Washington County Jail until his trial, where a jury found him guilty on September 28.