WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach fired multiple shots into another vehicle in a “road rage” incident, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night at the intersection of MC Davis Boulevard and Highway 98 East when the driver of a red SUV fired several rounds at a vehicle while it was passing the SUV on Highway 98, deputies wrote.

Deputies located and arrested the driver of the SUV. They added that they found several shell casings lying in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

Terry Brown, 63, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.