Florida entrepreneur launches virtual escape room

A Florida entrepreneur had to shut down the physical location of his in-person game-room because of the pandemic.

So he took it online, and is now cashing-in big time.

Rob and Alison Faiella had to close their escape room because of the pandemic. Rob also got laid off from his job as a computer programmer, but he used his skills to keep this business going. After some tweaks, they made the first escape room in the country to offer a virtual game experience.

A family of four can play for about $50.

Rock Avenue says the virtual version is so popular, they aren’t rushing for in-person version anytime soon.

Rock Avenue Escape Room has two virtual games and the company says people can play them from anywhere in the world.