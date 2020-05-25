Florida entrepreneur launches virtual escape room

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A Florida entrepreneur had to shut down the physical location of his in-person game-room because of the pandemic.

So he took it online, and is now cashing-in big time.

Rob and Alison Faiella had to close their escape room because of the pandemic. Rob also got laid off from his job as a computer programmer, but he used his skills to keep this business going. After some tweaks, they made the first escape room in the country to offer a virtual game experience.

A family of four can play for about $50.

Rock Avenue says the virtual version is so popular, they aren’t rushing for in-person version anytime soon.

Rock Avenue Escape Room has two virtual games and the company says people can play them from anywhere in the world.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News