Florida boy scouts using technology to continue meeting and camping out

Camping trips are a great part of being in the boy scouts, but right now social distancing prevents scouting troops from heading to the great outdoors together.

So scouts like Troop 199 in West Palm Beach, Florida are going virtual camping with their troops – setting up a tent in the backyard and getting on a Zoom call.

Though members are far apart, there are some of the same activities, like performing skits, songs, and having a campfire.

This weekend about 7,000 scouts in Florida took part in virtual campouts. Others are doing virtual merit badges and taking their weekly meetings to Zoom and Skype.