Florence woman killed in wreck on Alabama 157

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Florence woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

The wreck happened around 10:40 AM on September 29, on Alabama 157 at the County Road 24 intersection just a mile from Florence.

86-year-old Janette Greer McGee received fatal injuries when the 1998 Ford Contour she was driving collided with a 2007 Pontiac G6, being driven by a 21-year-old male, Dakota Austin Venturi of Florence.

McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner’s office.

Venturi received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

ALEA troopers are investigating.