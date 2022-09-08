FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence High School student organized a water drive to benefit the victims of the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.

Avery Thomas, a football player and senior class president of Florence High School, told News 19 that he saw a video about the Jackson Water Crisis on social media. After talking with friends, family and church members, he said he felt called to start the water drive.

“When I heard about what was going on in Jackson, it made me feel kind of sad,” Avery said. “Me being a kid, I was like ‘what can I do to make a difference?'”

He immediately began collecting water bottles, gallon jugs and cash donations to take to the people in need.

“The amount of water that we have gotten donated already is just unreal,” Avery stated.

He told News 19 that the unwavering support from his community has been a big part of this project.

“Everybody has been so supportive. My family, my friends,” Avery said. “I have all these crazy ideas, but they never hesitate to say yes.”

Avery and his family will be collecting donations during the Florence High School football game on Thursday, September 8. They’ll also be at the Walmart on Cloverdale Road in Florence from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.