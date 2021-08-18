Florence receives $500k grant to purchase vital equipment for North Alabama Medical Center

FLORENCE, Ala. – A $500,000 grant to purchase life-saving equipment for the pandemic was awarded to Florence’s North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC).

The grant is the maximum funding amount awarded to allow NAMC to buy vital equipment to use in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Andrew Betterton said, “Although I am saddened by the need, I am thankful for the opportunity to assist with providing life-saving medical equipment to North Alabama Medical Center as the necessity for them increases in our area.”

In March 2021, the State of Alabama made funding available through the Community Development Block Grant funding deriving from the CARES Act to designated Entitlement Cities and Non-Entitlement Counties.

The City of Florence Planning and Community Development office applied for $500,000, the maximum amount available to Entitlement Cities.

On August 17, The Florence City Council approved the contract with NAMC to purchase the much-needed equipment to help with the pandemic for $450,000.

The remaining $50,000 retained for administrative oversight by the Florence Planning and Community Development Office.

Melissa Bailey, Director of the City of Florence Planning & Community Development Department explained, “Over the past seventeen months, the City of Florence has been able to secure 1.7 million dollars in competitive grant funding to protect, support, and innovate in meaningful ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been able to help small businesses get back on their feet, ensure non-profit partners receive funding to assist individuals and families, and now assist in providing additional access to life-saving equipment.”