Florence police seek two men wanted for murder

FLORENCE, Ala. — Police are looking for two men facing murder charges for a February 2020 murder.

Florence police said Wednesday afternoon they were looking for Clifton Bernard Rowell, 29, and Jahleal Doshea Jarmon, 32, for the murder of Reginald Jackie Watkins II on Feb. 26, 2020.

The two men have been indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on charges of murder and first-degree burglary, police said. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Watkins was shot and killed at a home on Carver Court. Another person was injured.

Anyone with information about Rowell’s or Jarmon’s location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department by calling or using their Text-A-Tip program or contact Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.