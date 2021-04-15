Florence Police looking for missing juvenile

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department needs help locating a missing juvenile.

Abbygail Moody was reported missing on Thursday, April 15th, 2021, according to the report.

Police say that Abbygail is approximately 5’1″ and 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you or someone you know has any information on Abbygail’s whereabouts please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, send a FB message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP and your message.