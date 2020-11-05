Florence police look for missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. — Police are asking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

Dustin Hubert May, 38, was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southern Oaks Apartments in Florence. Police said May may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

May is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 262 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or call 911.