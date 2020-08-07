Florence Police Department accepting officer applications

FLORENCE, Ala. — Looking for a job? The Florence Police Department is hiring.

The department is currently accepting applications for new and certified police officers.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, possess or be able to obtain a valid Alabama driver’s license, and have a high school diploma — although some college is preferred.

After meeting a series of requirements, each candidate will be ranked. The City of Florence Civil Service Board will then conduct interviews based on that ranking.

Those requirements include passing a physical fitness test, medical and psychological exams, and undergoing an extensive background check to include criminal history and driving record. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

For more information and to apply, click here.