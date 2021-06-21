Florence Police arrest man for assault with a baseball bat

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police arrested a man for a baseball bat-related assault Sunday.
Authorities say they responded to a call on the 100 block of Sycamore Street in Florence at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 20. Upon arrivals, officers discovered a 46-year-old male who had lacerations to the head and multiple other injures as a result of an assault with a baseball bat.
The victim was transferred to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Officers located Kerry Douglas Smith during a traffic stop, arrested him, and charged him with assault in the second degree.
Smith was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.