Florence Police arrest one man after domestic violence

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department (FPD) confirmed the arrest of one man following a domestic violence call over the weekend.

In a news release, FPD said Jeremy Hogan of Montgomery is now in the Lauderdale County Detention Center (LCDC).

FPD officers stated that they responded to a domestic call around midnight on August 7, at 113 South Fulton Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found two people with cut and stab wounds, and the offender was identified as Hogan. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center.

Later the officers said they returned to the residence, where they saw Hogan exit the house and run.

In the release, FPD said officers set up a perimeter around the area and later used a taser to apprehend Hogan. He was transported to the LCDC, where he fought with the jail staff and spit on the employees.

Jeremy Hogan was charged with obstructing a domestic violence emergency call, assault third degree, public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct, domestic assault second degree, domestic assault third degree, assault second degree, and assault with bodily fluids.

Hogan’s bond is set at $51,300. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.